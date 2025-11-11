Left Menu

Heightened Security in Himachal Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast

Security measures across Himachal Pradesh have been intensified in response to a deadly bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Police superintendents in the state have been ordered to stay on high alert, coordinate closely with local agencies, and rigorously monitor suspicious activities to prevent potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:16 IST
Heightened Security in Himachal Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has tightened its security following a deadly bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Officials revealed that superintendents in all districts have been instructed to remain on high alert. A letter from Director General of Police Ashok Tewari to the superintendents described the explosion near the Red Fort that destroyed several vehicles, occurring shortly after 3,000 kilograms of explosive material were seized from Faridabad.

The DGP emphasized the necessity for vigilance particularly in border regions. Enhanced surveillance measures are in place, including rigorous checks on vehicles entering the state and close monitoring of suspicious activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out on Exploration

Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out ...

 Global
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

 India
3
BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

 Global
4
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025