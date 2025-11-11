Heightened Security in Himachal Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast

Himachal Pradesh has tightened its security following a deadly bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Officials revealed that superintendents in all districts have been instructed to remain on high alert. A letter from Director General of Police Ashok Tewari to the superintendents described the explosion near the Red Fort that destroyed several vehicles, occurring shortly after 3,000 kilograms of explosive material were seized from Faridabad.

The DGP emphasized the necessity for vigilance particularly in border regions. Enhanced surveillance measures are in place, including rigorous checks on vehicles entering the state and close monitoring of suspicious activity.

