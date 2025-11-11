Heightened Vigil: Security Tightened at India-Nepal Border Post-Explosion

Security has been intensified at the India-Nepal border after a high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, leading to 12 fatalities and injuring 20 others.

Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal, alongside intelligence agencies, have ramped up surveillance, with closed-circuit and drone cameras deployed along potential infiltration routes.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered heightened vigilance, while Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squads have been put on standby to ensure public safety and prevent further incidents.