Left Menu

Heightened Vigil: Security Tightened at India-Nepal Border Post-Explosion

Following a deadly explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort metro station, security has been ramped up at the India-Nepal border. Authorities have implemented enhanced surveillance measures, including closed-circuit and drone cameras. The explosion resulted in 12 fatalities and 20 injuries, prompting state officials to stay on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:56 IST
Heightened Vigil: Security Tightened at India-Nepal Border Post-Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been intensified at the India-Nepal border after a high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, leading to 12 fatalities and injuring 20 others.

Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal, alongside intelligence agencies, have ramped up surveillance, with closed-circuit and drone cameras deployed along potential infiltration routes.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered heightened vigilance, while Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squads have been put on standby to ensure public safety and prevent further incidents.

TRENDING

1
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers in Karnataka Cricket Revamp

 India
3
Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

Historic Triumphs and Remarkable Feats in Ranji Trophy Round Four

 India
4
In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

In Darkness: Gaza's Struggle for Power Amid Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025