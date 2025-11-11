NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State Terror Module

The probe into the Red Fort car blast has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), following leads pointing to a Pulwama doctor connected with an inter-state terror module. Security officials have suggested the incident may have been caused by panic and desperation following extensive raids across Delhi-NCR and Pulwama.

The blast claimed 12 lives, leading to the Delhi Chief Minister announcing a financial aid package of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, investigations continue to unearth the intricate details of the terror module's operations.

Security has been heightened across regions, including Kolkata, ahead of the upcoming cricket match at Eden Gardens. As the investigation unfolds, efforts are in place to prevent further incidents while ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)