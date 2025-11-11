Left Menu

NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State Terror Module

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Red Fort car blast. The investigation points to a Pulwama doctor linked to an inter-state terror module. Security sources suggest the blast might have been a result of panic amidst extensive raids in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:27 IST
NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State Terror Module
  • Country:
  • India

The probe into the Red Fort car blast has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), following leads pointing to a Pulwama doctor connected with an inter-state terror module. Security officials have suggested the incident may have been caused by panic and desperation following extensive raids across Delhi-NCR and Pulwama.

The blast claimed 12 lives, leading to the Delhi Chief Minister announcing a financial aid package of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, investigations continue to unearth the intricate details of the terror module's operations.

Security has been heightened across regions, including Kolkata, ahead of the upcoming cricket match at Eden Gardens. As the investigation unfolds, efforts are in place to prevent further incidents while ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competition

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competitio...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Presence

Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Pr...

 India
3
President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

 Botswana
4
Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025