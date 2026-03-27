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Delhi Court Grants NIA Extension in Red Fort Blast Probe

The Delhi court has extended the National Investigation Agency's investigation into the Red Fort blast by 45 days. The extension allows further probing into the conspiracy, including recent arrests and evidence such as radical material, WhatsApp communications, and weapon procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:56 IST
Delhi Court Grants NIA Extension in Red Fort Blast Probe
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In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an additional 45 days to finalize its investigation into the Red Fort blast incident that occurred last November. The decision was made by Special Judge Prashant Sharma, who also extended the judicial custody of several accused individuals currently detained in connection with the case.

To date, the NIA has made 11 arrests in the wake of the explosion near the iconic Indian landmark, which resulted in multiple casualties. The agency's request for more time stems from the complexity of the case, which involves a network of conspirators alleged to be part of a terror module with ties to a proscribed organization.

Central to the investigation are recent arrests, digital communications, and potential jihadi literature, necessitating further analysis and expert interpretation. The NIA's thorough probe seeks to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, including identifying additional suspects and understanding the motivations and logistics that underpinned the terrorist act.

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