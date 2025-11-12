Left Menu

Tragic River Accident in Texas: Teenagers Drown and Father Missing

In a tragic incident near Camilla, Texas, two teenagers drowned when their kayak overturned in the Trinity River. The father of one attempted a rescue but is still missing. Authorities are conducting search operations to locate the missing father. The community mourns the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Camilla | Updated: 12-11-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 04:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heart-wrenching incident on the Trinity River, close to Camilla, Texas, two teenagers met a tragic fate when their kayak capsized. Choppy waters are said to have overturned their vessel near a boat ramp south of the Lake Livingston Dam.

The father of one of the teenagers bravely leapt into the turbulent waters in a desperate rescue attempt but did not resurface. Authorities have since recovered the bodies of the teenagers, aged 14 and 15, but the search continues for the missing man.

The Texas Game Wardens, along with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office and local fire department, are fervently focused on the recovery efforts. Sheriff Sam Houston expressed profound sympathy for the family and called for community prayers. Names of the victims are yet to be released.

