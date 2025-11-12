Property Dispute Escalates to Violent Shooting in Thane
A 27-year-old man, Vicky Dalvi, was seriously injured in Maharashtra's Thane district after a relative allegedly shot him over a property dispute. The incident happened in Lonad village, and police have registered an FIR against three suspects under charges of attempted murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Thane district, a property dispute culminated in violence when a 27-year-old man was shot by a relative. The police reported that the altercation took place in Lonad village on Tuesday evening.
The victim, identified as Vicky Dalvi, was ambushed and shot at point-blank range while en route to a hospital on his motorcycle. Dalvi sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.
The local police have filed an FIR against the three accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, with efforts underway to apprehend them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Delhi Court Convicts Ravi Bishwas in Attempted Murder Case
Illegal Cattle Smuggling Bust in Maharashtra: 52 Buffaloes Rescued
Tragic Shooting of Local BJP Worker Sparks Investigation in Chittorgarh
Tragic Fire Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra
Security Tightens Across Maharashtra after New Delhi Car Explosion