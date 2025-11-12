Property Dispute Escalates to Violent Shooting in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a property dispute culminated in violence when a 27-year-old man was shot by a relative. The police reported that the altercation took place in Lonad village on Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as Vicky Dalvi, was ambushed and shot at point-blank range while en route to a hospital on his motorcycle. Dalvi sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The local police have filed an FIR against the three accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, with efforts underway to apprehend them.

