UN Experts Condemn Online Harassment of Thai Human Rights Defenders

A group of United Nations human rights experts has voiced deep concern over a renewed wave of online attacks, harassment, and disinformation campaigns targeting two prominent Thai human rights defenders — Angkhana Neelapaijit and Sunai Phasuk — following their recent comments on alleged military activities near the Thai-Cambodian border.

The experts warned that the escalation of digital intimidation, gender-based threats, and violent rhetoric against the two activists poses a serious danger to Thailand’s civic space and democratic freedoms.

Renewed Smear Campaigns and Death Threats

According to the UN experts, the harassment campaign began on 12 October 2025, shortly after Neelapaijit and Phasuk raised concerns about cross-border military operations on social media. What followed, they said, was a coordinated barrage of smear campaigns, gendered insults, religiously charged hate speech, and even death threats.

Some posts reportedly called for Angkhana Neelapaijit’s enforced disappearance, echoing the tragic fate of her husband, Somchai Neelapaijit, a human rights lawyer who was forcibly disappeared in 2004 after exposing abuses by state security forces.

“We are deeply alarmed by the widespread smear campaigns and harassment targeting Neelapaijit and Phasuk in response to their peaceful calls for State compliance with international human rights law,” the UN experts said in a statement.

They stressed that online threats must be taken seriously, as they can quickly escalate into physical violence, particularly gender-based attacks against women human rights defenders, who often face misogynistic abuse rooted in patriarchal norms.

Institutional Harassment and Retaliation

In addition to online harassment, Neelapaijit now faces a potential ethics investigation by Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), following a petition filed against her alleging “ethical misconduct” in her role as a Senator. The complaint appears to be linked to her recent public statements on social media.

The UN experts said such use of administrative or judicial procedures to intimidate or silence government critics represents a dangerous trend of institutional retaliation.

“The use of administrative or judicial mechanisms to retaliate against individuals for expressing views on matters of public concern risks institutionalising reprisals,” they said. “Attempts to silence a woman Senator reflect systemic gender discrimination and a pattern of punishing women who challenge power structures.”

A Pattern of Harassment and Lack of Accountability

Both Angkhana Neelapaijit and Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, have faced repeated harassment and intimidation over the years for their work documenting human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and state impunity in Thailand’s southern provinces and border areas.

UN Special Procedures have previously raised their cases with the Thai authorities, expressing concern over physical threats, online attacks, and defamation lawsuits filed to discourage their advocacy. However, according to the experts, the lack of accountability and systemic reform has emboldened perpetrators and led to recurring cycles of abuse.

Police Commit to Investigation

The UN experts welcomed the response from the Royal Thai Police, which recently acknowledged Angkhana Neelapaijit’s formal petition for protection and pledged to conduct an impartial and transparent investigation into those responsible for the online attacks.

“We welcome the statement of the Royal Thai Police acknowledging Neelapaijit’s petition to receive protection and committing to an impartial, transparent, and swift investigation into perpetrators,” the experts noted.

Nevertheless, they called for broader measures to ensure that all forms of harassment and intimidation — including online hate speech and gender-based threats — are systematically addressed.

“Authorities must send a clear message that misogyny, threats, and violence, whether online or offline, will not be tolerated,” they said.

Broader Implications for Human Rights in Thailand

The experts warned that the continued targeting of human rights defenders reflects a shrinking civic space in Thailand, where activists, journalists, and opposition figures increasingly face digital surveillance, cyber-harassment, and strategic lawsuits aimed at silencing dissent.

They reiterated that Thailand, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and a party to international treaties, has an obligation to protect human rights defenders and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

Call for Stronger Protections and Reforms

The UN experts urged Thai authorities to strengthen institutional safeguards for human rights defenders, including adopting mechanisms to prevent online harassment, address gender-based threats, and prosecute perpetrators of violence and intimidation.

They also called for the promotion of digital literacy, responsible media conduct, and greater corporate accountability from social media platforms to curb the spread of disinformation and hate speech.

“Human rights defenders play a crucial role in democratic societies,” the experts concluded. “Protecting them is not optional — it is a test of the State’s commitment to justice, equality, and human rights.”

The experts’ joint statement underscores a growing international concern about the intersection of gender, technology, and repression — particularly in Southeast Asia, where online spaces are increasingly weaponized against critics of power.