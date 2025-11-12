Israel to Silence Army Radio: A Move for Neutrality
Israel's Defence Minister announced plans to shut down the army's radio station, citing the need to maintain the military's non-partisan stance and public trust. The station is scheduled to cease broadcasts by March 1, 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:55 IST
In a significant move, Israel's Defence Minister has proposed the closure of the army's radio station. This decision aims to preserve the military's non-partisan nature, as stated on Wednesday.
The closure is expected to enhance public trust in the military, ensuring it remains unbiased and apolitical.
The station, a staple in Israeli media, is anticipated to end its broadcasts by March 1, 2026, further strengthening the military's independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
