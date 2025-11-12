Left Menu

Israel to Silence Army Radio: A Move for Neutrality

Israel's Defence Minister announced plans to shut down the army's radio station, citing the need to maintain the military's non-partisan stance and public trust. The station is scheduled to cease broadcasts by March 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:55 IST
Israel to Silence Army Radio: A Move for Neutrality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Israel's Defence Minister has proposed the closure of the army's radio station. This decision aims to preserve the military's non-partisan nature, as stated on Wednesday.

The closure is expected to enhance public trust in the military, ensuring it remains unbiased and apolitical.

The station, a staple in Israeli media, is anticipated to end its broadcasts by March 1, 2026, further strengthening the military's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025