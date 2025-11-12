Israel to Silence Army Radio: A Move for Neutrality

In a significant move, Israel's Defence Minister has proposed the closure of the army's radio station. This decision aims to preserve the military's non-partisan nature, as stated on Wednesday.

The closure is expected to enhance public trust in the military, ensuring it remains unbiased and apolitical.

The station, a staple in Israeli media, is anticipated to end its broadcasts by March 1, 2026, further strengthening the military's independence.

