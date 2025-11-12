Left Menu

Haryana's Operation Trackdown: Decisive Blow to Organized Crime

Haryana Police's intensive 'Operation Trackdown' has led to the arrest of key offenders in serious cases, such as the murder of a CRPF jawan and a prolonged molestation case, significantly weakening organized crime in the state and boosting public trust.

  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat organized crime, the Haryana Police has launched 'Operation Trackdown', leading to significant arrests across the state. This includes apprehending two main suspects in the murder of a CRPF jawan in Sonipat.

The campaign has resulted in 262 hardened criminals and 1,398 other accused being detained since its inception a week ago, demonstrating the initiative's large-scale impact. In addition to these arrests, Kaithal Police captured Hansraj, a proclaimed offender involved in a longstanding molestation case, who had been evading law enforcement since 2017.

This initiative is recognized as a potent campaign aimed at dismantling organized crime networks, reinforcing public confidence in law enforcement. Officials have vowed to persist until crime is fully eradicated from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

