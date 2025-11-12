Haryana's Operation Trackdown: Decisive Blow to Organized Crime

In a concerted effort to combat organized crime, the Haryana Police has launched 'Operation Trackdown', leading to significant arrests across the state. This includes apprehending two main suspects in the murder of a CRPF jawan in Sonipat.

The campaign has resulted in 262 hardened criminals and 1,398 other accused being detained since its inception a week ago, demonstrating the initiative's large-scale impact. In addition to these arrests, Kaithal Police captured Hansraj, a proclaimed offender involved in a longstanding molestation case, who had been evading law enforcement since 2017.

This initiative is recognized as a potent campaign aimed at dismantling organized crime networks, reinforcing public confidence in law enforcement. Officials have vowed to persist until crime is fully eradicated from the state.

