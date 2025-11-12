Left Menu

Controversial Custodial Death Sparks Judicial Probe in Chhattisgarh

A 19-year-old involved in a jewellery theft case in Chhattisgarh died in police custody, sparking allegations of police brutality. While his family claims he was tortured, police attribute his death to a pre-existing sickle cell disease. A judicial probe has been ordered, and four policemen have been reassigned.

Updated: 12-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:18 IST
The death of a 19-year-old in police custody in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district has sparked controversy, with authorities now ordering a judicial probe. Umesh Singh, implicated in a jewellery theft case, died while under treatment at a hospital, prompting the reassignment of four police personnel involved.

Singh's family alleges police brutality, claiming he was tortured, while officials assert his death resulted from complications due to sickle cell disease. They cited his previous hospitalizations and poor health to counter the accusations. Nevertheless, the incident has raised serious questions about custodial practices and accountability.

Local authorities are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the case has stirred public outcry, with Singh's family refusing to accept his body until responsible parties face justice. The incident highlights ongoing issues of police conduct in the region.

