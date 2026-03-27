Allegations of Police Brutality Ignite Controversy in Rajkot

Amid a growing controversy, Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani took to social media on Friday to highlight serious allegations of police brutality made by journalist Suresh Vadaicha.

Vadaicha accused Rajkot Crime Branch's DCP Jagdish Bangarwa of torturous acts, including breaking his leg and pouring petrol in his rectum, all without any formal charges being filed. These claims are part of a broader confrontation allegedly following a video expose Vadaicha produced, implicating police in extortion.

Bangarwa has dismissed these allegations as an attempt to derail an ongoing investigation against Vadaicha, pointing out the journalist's ulterior motives and the existence of pending charges against him. The situation draws attention to possible misuse of power and political undercurrents in Rajkot.

(With inputs from agencies.)