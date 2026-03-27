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Allegations of Police Brutality Ignite Controversy in Rajkot

Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani shared allegations by journalist Suresh Vadaicha of torture by a Rajkot police officer, sparking controversy. Vadaicha accused DCP Jagdish Bangarwa of extreme misconduct, claims which Bangarwa denies as attempts to halt an extortion inquiry against Vadaicha. Mevani shared the allegations via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:18 IST
Allegations of Police Brutality Ignite Controversy in Rajkot
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Amid a growing controversy, Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani took to social media on Friday to highlight serious allegations of police brutality made by journalist Suresh Vadaicha.

Vadaicha accused Rajkot Crime Branch's DCP Jagdish Bangarwa of torturous acts, including breaking his leg and pouring petrol in his rectum, all without any formal charges being filed. These claims are part of a broader confrontation allegedly following a video expose Vadaicha produced, implicating police in extortion.

Bangarwa has dismissed these allegations as an attempt to derail an ongoing investigation against Vadaicha, pointing out the journalist's ulterior motives and the existence of pending charges against him. The situation draws attention to possible misuse of power and political undercurrents in Rajkot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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