Car Dealer's Detention Sparks Major Crackdown After Red Fort Blast

The Special Cell has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer, Amit, in connection with the Red Fort blast. The investigation focuses on the sale of a Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, as police intensify car sale verification in Delhi. Nationwide car dealers are urged to verify records more stringently.

Updated: 12-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:27 IST
  • India

The Special Cell detained a Faridabad car dealer, Amit, for allegedly facilitating the sale of a vehicle involved in the Red Fort blast. Authorities have intensified measures to verify the sale of used cars across Delhi.

Police are investigating the transfer history of the Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion, which resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries. Amit is under questioning, and authorities are examining dealership records and CCTV footage to trace the vehicle's sale chain.

Delhi Police have initiated a city-wide verification drive, coordinating with neighboring state forces to scrutinize car transactions. They urge all car dealerships to maintain rigorous records and verify buyer information to prevent fraud.

