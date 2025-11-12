Car Dealer's Detention Sparks Major Crackdown After Red Fort Blast

The Special Cell detained a Faridabad car dealer, Amit, for allegedly facilitating the sale of a vehicle involved in the Red Fort blast. Authorities have intensified measures to verify the sale of used cars across Delhi.

Police are investigating the transfer history of the Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion, which resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries. Amit is under questioning, and authorities are examining dealership records and CCTV footage to trace the vehicle's sale chain.

Delhi Police have initiated a city-wide verification drive, coordinating with neighboring state forces to scrutinize car transactions. They urge all car dealerships to maintain rigorous records and verify buyer information to prevent fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)