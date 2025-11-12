Red Ford EcoSport at the Center of Red Fort Blast Search
The Delhi Police have issued an alert for a red Ford EcoSport believed to be linked to the Red Fort blast. Registered under Dr. Umar Un Nabi, officials suspect it's used for reconnaissance. Teams have been deployed and regional police are assisting in the search.
- Country:
- India
In an intensified search effort, the Delhi Police have alerted all stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the capital to locate a red Ford EcoSport car, linked to the Red Fort explosion, a senior official disclosed on Wednesday.
This alert follows investigations that connected additional suspects to another red vehicle besides the Hyundai i20 used in the blast, as per police sources.
The car, registered to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the primary suspect in the Delhi blast, is suspected of being used for reconnaissance activities. Border units and police in neighboring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been informed to boost their vigilance and assist in the search operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Ignites Debate: Iranian Man's Self-Immolation Sparks Investigation
Jewel Heist at SHO's High-Security Quarters Sparks Investigation
Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation
UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Urgent Investigation into Killings After Tanzania Elections
Mystery Explosives Near Red Fort: An Ongoing Investigation