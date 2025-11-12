Red Ford EcoSport at the Center of Red Fort Blast Search

In an intensified search effort, the Delhi Police have alerted all stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the capital to locate a red Ford EcoSport car, linked to the Red Fort explosion, a senior official disclosed on Wednesday.

This alert follows investigations that connected additional suspects to another red vehicle besides the Hyundai i20 used in the blast, as per police sources.

The car, registered to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the primary suspect in the Delhi blast, is suspected of being used for reconnaissance activities. Border units and police in neighboring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been informed to boost their vigilance and assist in the search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)