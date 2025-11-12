Ukraine's military withdrew troops from a southeastern Zaporizhzhia front settlement, a move confirmed on Wednesday, as they focus on strategically advantageous positions to safeguard lives.

The announcement, made by the military, highlighted the strategic repositioning undertaken on the evening of November 11, 2025, to counteract combined fire damage in the Rivnopillya area.

The military's maneuver successfully curtailed Russian advances, demonstrating a commitment to protecting personnel while maintaining defensive capabilities on this critical front.

