Ukrainian Troops Redeploy Amidst Southeastern Zaporizhzhia Tensions

Ukraine's military has strategically pulled back troops near a critical settlement on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia front to prevent further casualties while successfully halting Russian advancements in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military withdrew troops from a southeastern Zaporizhzhia front settlement, a move confirmed on Wednesday, as they focus on strategically advantageous positions to safeguard lives.

The announcement, made by the military, highlighted the strategic repositioning undertaken on the evening of November 11, 2025, to counteract combined fire damage in the Rivnopillya area.

The military's maneuver successfully curtailed Russian advances, demonstrating a commitment to protecting personnel while maintaining defensive capabilities on this critical front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

