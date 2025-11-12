Property of Former Kashmir Bar Leader Attached Under UAPA

In a significant development, the residential property of Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Kashmir Bar Association, has been attached by police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Located in Bul Bul Bagh Barzulla, the property was linked to Qayoom's alleged involvement in the murder of advocate Babar Qadri and furtherance of terrorism.

The order for attachment was issued by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, citing evidence of the property's use for concealing incriminating materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)