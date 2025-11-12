Left Menu

Property of Former Kashmir Bar Leader Attached Under UAPA

Authorities have attached the residential property of former Kashmir Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom as part of an investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The house is linked to charges related to terrorism activities and the murder of advocate Babar Qadri, with the attachment executed by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:03 IST
Property of Former Kashmir Bar Leader Attached Under UAPA
residential property
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the residential property of Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Kashmir Bar Association, has been attached by police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Located in Bul Bul Bagh Barzulla, the property was linked to Qayoom's alleged involvement in the murder of advocate Babar Qadri and furtherance of terrorism.

The order for attachment was issued by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, citing evidence of the property's use for concealing incriminating materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

 Global
2
Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

 Global
3
Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

 India
4
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025