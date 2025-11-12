Left Menu

India's Bold Move: $5.1 Billion Boost to Combat Trade Challenges

India's cabinet has sanctioned a $5.1 billion package to aid exporters amid U.S. tariff hikes. This plan targets small exporters and logistics, offering credit guarantees and market support. The initiative seeks to offset the economic impact of rising tariffs on various goods, notably textiles and seafood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:40 IST
India's Bold Move: $5.1 Billion Boost to Combat Trade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to counteract the impact of recent U.S. tariffs, India's cabinet has approved a substantial $5.1 billion support package for the country's exporters. This initiative, unveiled by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to provide much-needed financial relief, particularly to small exporters, through credit guarantees and market support over a six-year period.

The support package includes a 200-billion-rupee credit guarantee program that will allow exporters to secure collateral-free bank loans. This financial lifeline, which runs until March 2026, is designed to enhance exporters' competitiveness and facilitate their entry into new markets, potentially mitigating the harsh effects of the heightened tariffs.

With nearly 55% of India's exports to the U.S. facing increased competition from countries like Vietnam and China, India's largest market is crucial. The recent tariffs have already led to a year-on-year decline of nearly 12% in merchandise exports to the U.S., pressuring sectors such as engineering goods. Discussions of a U.S.-India economic deal offer a glimmer of hope for tariff reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

 India
2
Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

 India
3
India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

 India
4
GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025