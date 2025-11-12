India's Bold Move: $5.1 Billion Boost to Combat Trade Challenges

In a strategic move to counteract the impact of recent U.S. tariffs, India's cabinet has approved a substantial $5.1 billion support package for the country's exporters. This initiative, unveiled by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to provide much-needed financial relief, particularly to small exporters, through credit guarantees and market support over a six-year period.

The support package includes a 200-billion-rupee credit guarantee program that will allow exporters to secure collateral-free bank loans. This financial lifeline, which runs until March 2026, is designed to enhance exporters' competitiveness and facilitate their entry into new markets, potentially mitigating the harsh effects of the heightened tariffs.

With nearly 55% of India's exports to the U.S. facing increased competition from countries like Vietnam and China, India's largest market is crucial. The recent tariffs have already led to a year-on-year decline of nearly 12% in merchandise exports to the U.S., pressuring sectors such as engineering goods. Discussions of a U.S.-India economic deal offer a glimmer of hope for tariff reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)