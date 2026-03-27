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Government Lifts Cap on Courier Exports: Boost for Small Exporters

The government has announced the removal of the Rs 10 lakh value limit per consignment for courier service exports starting April 2026. This policy change aims to benefit small exporters and e-commerce businesses, facilitating easier and more substantial export processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:54 IST
Government Lifts Cap on Courier Exports: Boost for Small Exporters
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The government has revealed a significant change in export policy, announcing the elimination of the Rs 10 lakh value limit per consignment for courier services starting April 1, 2026.

This decision is poised to favor small exporters alongside e-commerce-driven shipments, promoting a more seamless and expansive export framework.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) detailed the move in an official notification, highlighting its potential to unlock new opportunities for business growth and global market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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