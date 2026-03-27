Government Lifts Cap on Courier Exports: Boost for Small Exporters

The government has revealed a significant change in export policy, announcing the elimination of the Rs 10 lakh value limit per consignment for courier services starting April 1, 2026.

This decision is poised to favor small exporters alongside e-commerce-driven shipments, promoting a more seamless and expansive export framework.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) detailed the move in an official notification, highlighting its potential to unlock new opportunities for business growth and global market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)