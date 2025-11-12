Left Menu

India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

India's cabinet has earmarked 450.6 billion rupees to support exporters amid rising U.S. tariffs. The package includes credit guarantees and trade finance aimed at small exporters affected by tariffs of up to 50%. The move seeks to bolster India's competitiveness and mitigate export declines in sectors like textiles and seafood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:43 IST
India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's government has sanctioned a massive financial package totaling 450.6 billion rupees to protect its exporters from the detrimental effects of heightened U.S. tariffs. Announced by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the measures include significant credit guarantees to enhance trade finance options for small businesses.

These efforts aim to counteract the impacts of recent U.S. policies, which imposed a 25% punitive tariff related to Russian oil purchases, resulting in duties as high as 50% on certain goods. Sectors reliant on exports, such as textiles and jewelry, are experiencing substantial setbacks, leading to job losses in key manufacturing regions.

The government has implemented a 200-billion-rupee credit guarantee initiative to extend collateral-free bank loans up to March 2026. With a focus on exporting markets, the program intends to fortify the competitive edge of Indian exporters, especially as they face challenges from countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

 India
2
Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

 India
3
India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

 India
4
GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025