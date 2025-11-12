Left Menu

Doctor Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud in Online Consultation Scam

A doctor in Shahpur lost Rs 2.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as patients in need of medical advice. The incident occurred during an online consultation where the doctor shared a QR code. Police investigations are ongoing, and the suspects' bank accounts have been frozen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:59 IST
In a concerning case of cybercrime, Dr. Jitendra Kumar Srivastava was victimized by fraudsters who posed as patients seeking medical advice. This incident unfolded on September 8, when Dr. Srivastava, residing in Basharatpur East, Shahpur, received a call from an alleged patient.

After a seemingly routine consultation, the caller manipulated the doctor into sharing a QR code for payment via WhatsApp. Trustingly obliged, Dr. Srivastava soon found himself defrauded as he noticed three unauthorized debits from his Punjab National Bank account, totaling Rs 2,48,687.

An FIR has been registered, and the accused, Prameel Kumar and S K Rawat, are under investigation. Authorities, including cybercrime experts, are tracking the suspects, whose bank accounts have been frozen. Shahpur Station House Officer Neeraj Rai confirmed that efforts are vigorously underway to confirm their identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

