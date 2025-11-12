Doctor Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud in Online Consultation Scam

In a concerning case of cybercrime, Dr. Jitendra Kumar Srivastava was victimized by fraudsters who posed as patients seeking medical advice. This incident unfolded on September 8, when Dr. Srivastava, residing in Basharatpur East, Shahpur, received a call from an alleged patient.

After a seemingly routine consultation, the caller manipulated the doctor into sharing a QR code for payment via WhatsApp. Trustingly obliged, Dr. Srivastava soon found himself defrauded as he noticed three unauthorized debits from his Punjab National Bank account, totaling Rs 2,48,687.

An FIR has been registered, and the accused, Prameel Kumar and S K Rawat, are under investigation. Authorities, including cybercrime experts, are tracking the suspects, whose bank accounts have been frozen. Shahpur Station House Officer Neeraj Rai confirmed that efforts are vigorously underway to confirm their identities.

