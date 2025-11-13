Rubio Defends U.S. Strikes Amidst Global Criticism

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, countering criticism from several international allies during a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada. He argued that the strikes adhere to international law and emphasized that Washington has the right to safeguard its national security interests.

Amid heightened scrutiny, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed concerns about potential violations of international law. While Washington claims the strikes target drug-trafficking vessels, Rubio affirmed that no discussions on the matter occurred during the G7 meeting, despite international unease.

Tensions emerge from differing interpretations of international law and perceived overreach by the U.S. European figures, like EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, stressed the need for formal justification based on self-defense or U.N. Security Council endorsement for military actions at sea.