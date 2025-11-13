Left Menu

Measured Investigation: India's Response to Red Fort Terror Attack

India is conducting a 'very measured, cautious and professional' investigation into a terrorist car explosion near Red Fort, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington has offered assistance, but New Delhi is considered 'very capable.' Indian authorities reaffirmed their zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, following the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:23 IST
India is methodically investigating the car explosion near Red Fort, characterized as a terrorist attack, a sentiment shared by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Despite Washington's offer to assist, Indian agencies are handling the ongoing investigation with professionalism and capability.

Rubio commended India's approach, emphasizing their measured and cautious methods. He was speaking with media in Canada after meeting India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. The incident exacerbates existing tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, with previous retaliations like Operation Sindoor against Pakistan's terror infrastructure.

India's government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the attack. The Union Cabinet reasserted a strict policy against terrorism. Concurrently, ties between the US and India were likely bolstered as discussions also touched on global conflicts and bilateral trade.

