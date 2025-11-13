Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Blast Claims 13 Lives

The tragic incident of a blast near the historic Red Fort in Delhi earlier this week has claimed another life, bringing the total fatalities to 13, according to officials.

The latest victim, identified as Bilal, passed away due to injuries sustained from the explosion, with confirmation coming from LNJP Hospital early Thursday.

The high-intensity explosion has left several others injured and currently receiving medical attention, while the city grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)