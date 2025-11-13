Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Blast Claims 13 Lives

The death toll from the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort has risen to 13 as another victim, Bilal, has succumbed to injuries. The incident occurred on Monday evening, with several injured people still receiving treatment. The latest fatality was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Blast Claims 13 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic incident of a blast near the historic Red Fort in Delhi earlier this week has claimed another life, bringing the total fatalities to 13, according to officials.

The latest victim, identified as Bilal, passed away due to injuries sustained from the explosion, with confirmation coming from LNJP Hospital early Thursday.

The high-intensity explosion has left several others injured and currently receiving medical attention, while the city grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
2
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India
3
India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

 India
4
BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025