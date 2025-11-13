Left Menu

Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

A group of doctors was implicated in a 'white-collar terror module' linked to a blast near Red Fort. They raised over Rs 26 lakh for materials, including 26 quintals of fertilizer for IEDs. Disputes over funds and operational plans are under investigation, revealing broader conspiracy links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:14 IST
Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling revelation, four doctors have been arrested for their involvement in a 'white-collar terror module' tied to a blast near Red Fort, officials confirmed on Thursday. They amassed over Rs 26 lakh, primarily used for procuring materials linked to the attack.

Key players identified in the plot include Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, and Dr. Umar Nabi. Dr. Umar, an assistant professor from Al Falah University, played a pivotal role as he was driving the vehicle that detonated in a crowded area.

Investigators are delving into the group's possession of 26 quintals of NPK fertilizer, suspecting its use in manufacturing IEDs. A financial rift between Umar and Muzammil days before the explosion might have influenced their operations. Authorities continue to uncover potential ties to a larger conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Fertilizer Crackdown: Ensuring Fair Agricultural Practices

Nationwide Fertilizer Crackdown: Ensuring Fair Agricultural Practices

 India
2
CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

 India
3
Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

 India
4
Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025