Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

In a chilling revelation, four doctors have been arrested for their involvement in a 'white-collar terror module' tied to a blast near Red Fort, officials confirmed on Thursday. They amassed over Rs 26 lakh, primarily used for procuring materials linked to the attack.

Key players identified in the plot include Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, and Dr. Umar Nabi. Dr. Umar, an assistant professor from Al Falah University, played a pivotal role as he was driving the vehicle that detonated in a crowded area.

Investigators are delving into the group's possession of 26 quintals of NPK fertilizer, suspecting its use in manufacturing IEDs. A financial rift between Umar and Muzammil days before the explosion might have influenced their operations. Authorities continue to uncover potential ties to a larger conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)