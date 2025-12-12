Trapped in Terror: The Hidden Threats of Naxal IEDs

A 24-year-old woman sustained injuries after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to local police reports.

The incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. on Thursday, involved Lachhi Madvi, a resident of Chuchkonta village, who accidentally triggered the IED while grazing cattle in a nearby forest.

She was swiftly transported to a local health centre and is expected to be moved to Bijapur district hospital. Naxalites frequently plant these devices to target security forces, endangering civilians and livestock in the Bastar region.

