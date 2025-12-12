Left Menu

Trapped in Terror: The Hidden Threats of Naxal IEDs

A young woman was injured by an improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. While grazing cattle, Lachhi Madvi accidentally triggered the device, suffering leg injuries. Such IEDs are often used by Maoists to target security forces, posing risks to civilians and animals.

Updated: 12-12-2025 17:29 IST

A 24-year-old woman sustained injuries after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to local police reports.

The incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. on Thursday, involved Lachhi Madvi, a resident of Chuchkonta village, who accidentally triggered the IED while grazing cattle in a nearby forest.

She was swiftly transported to a local health centre and is expected to be moved to Bijapur district hospital. Naxalites frequently plant these devices to target security forces, endangering civilians and livestock in the Bastar region.

