Veteran Chinese Journalist's Espionage Appeal Rejected Amidst International Criticism

The Beijing High Court turned down an appeal by Dong Yuyu, a 62-year-old veteran Chinese state media journalist, to overturn a seven-year prison sentence for espionage. His family described this decision as an 'act of persecution'.

Dong, arrested in February 2022 while meeting a Japanese diplomat in Beijing, was convicted last November. His son, Dong Yifu, and lawyer, Mo Shaoping, argue the judgment is illogical and lacks evidence of espionage. The case has been met with international condemnation, with the U.S. calling the sentencing 'unjust'.

Dong's family and international rights groups highlight concerns about the impact of such a ruling on international exchanges. Chinese authorities maintain that the case was handled according to law. The veteran journalist has a history of scholarly work and engagement with diplomatic and academic communities worldwide.

