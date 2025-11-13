Left Menu

Veteran Chinese Journalist's Espionage Appeal Rejected Amidst International Criticism

The Beijing High Court has rejected an appeal by Dong Yuyu, a former Chinese state media journalist, against a seven-year sentence for espionage. His family claims the charges are baseless and vow to seek justice, while international voices, including the U.S., condemn the ruling as unjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:30 IST
Veteran Chinese Journalist's Espionage Appeal Rejected Amidst International Criticism
Dong Yuyu

The Beijing High Court turned down an appeal by Dong Yuyu, a 62-year-old veteran Chinese state media journalist, to overturn a seven-year prison sentence for espionage. His family described this decision as an 'act of persecution'.

Dong, arrested in February 2022 while meeting a Japanese diplomat in Beijing, was convicted last November. His son, Dong Yifu, and lawyer, Mo Shaoping, argue the judgment is illogical and lacks evidence of espionage. The case has been met with international condemnation, with the U.S. calling the sentencing 'unjust'.

Dong's family and international rights groups highlight concerns about the impact of such a ruling on international exchanges. Chinese authorities maintain that the case was handled according to law. The veteran journalist has a history of scholarly work and engagement with diplomatic and academic communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Reinforces Mhari Sadak App’s Role in Grievance Redressal and Farmer Relief Initiative

Haryana CM Reinforces Mhari Sadak App’s Role in Grievance Redressal and Farm...

 India
2
Haryana's 'Mhari Sadak' App: A New Era in Infrastructure Accountability

Haryana's 'Mhari Sadak' App: A New Era in Infrastructure Accountability

 India
3
Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovered Near LoC

Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovered Near LoC

 India
4
ED Nabs Ex-Jaypee Chief in Money Laundering Scam

ED Nabs Ex-Jaypee Chief in Money Laundering Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025