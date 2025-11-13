Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

A significant blow has been dealt to Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district following an encounter that resulted in the death of six Naxalites, including high-profile leaders Urmila and Buchanna Kudiyam. This marks a pivotal moment in the region's ongoing struggle against Maoist activities.

The encounter, which took place in the remote pockets of the Indravati national park area, saw combined forces from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and state police engage with the insurgents. The maelstrom ended with six Naxalite casualties, each carrying substantial bounties that totaled Rs 27 lakh, according to Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Yadav.

The deaths of Urmila and Buchanna, considered key figures within the Maoist hierarchy, are expected to significantly disrupt the group's logistical and operational capabilities. Buchanna, notorious for orchestrating several major attacks over the last decade, and Urmila, the logistical backbone for the PLGA battalion, leave behind a crumbling operational structure as security forces continue to tighten their grip on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)