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Outrage in Bijapur: Alleged Pregnancies in School Hostel Spur Investigation

A probe investigates claims of pregnancies of three minor students from a school hostel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The opposition criticizes the handling of the case, raising safety concerns in government hostels. Authorities have formed a panel to submit findings within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:49 IST
Outrage in Bijapur: Alleged Pregnancies in School Hostel Spur Investigation
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A probe has been launched in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district following media reports that three minor students from a high school hostel in Gangaloor village are pregnant, officials confirmed. A four-member panel has been formed, led by the Bijapur additional collector, to deliver a report to the collector within seven days.

The panel comprises the Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Development, the District Education Officer of Bijapur, and the Civil Surgeon of the District Hospital. According to an order by Collector Sambit Mishra, the committee is tasked with investigating the media allegations regarding pregnancies at the Porta Cabin High School Hostel in Gangaloor.

The opposition Congress raised the issue in the assembly, alleging that the state government attempted to suppress the incident. Congress MLAs argued that instead of investigating and filing an FIR, the students were sent home, while officials maintained they were absent from the hostel. In response, state School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav stated that two of the girls were not hostel residents but attended Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium School Gangaloor, commuting from home. The minister did not comment on the pregnancy claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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