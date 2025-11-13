Mumbai Court Upholds Charges in Nawab Malik Money Laundering Case

A special court in Mumbai has denied a discharge plea from former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's family-run real estate company in a money laundering case. The court maintained that sufficient evidence exists to frame charges against the entities involved.

Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure, companies controlled by Malik and his family, have been implicated in financial crimes linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The case against Malik is part of a larger investigation led by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court, under Special Judge Satyanarayan Navander, cited the involvement of prominent D-Company figures and highlighted the illicit activities led by Malik and his associates that amounted to proceeds of crime. Malik remains out on bail following his arrest in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)