Police Target Financial Roots of Drug Trade in Poonch

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have attached property worth Rs 1.11 crore belonging to the wife of an alleged drug dealer. The move, under the NDPS Act, aims to disrupt the financial base of the drug trade, sending a strong message against narcotics trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive measure against drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir, police have seized property valued at Rs 1.11 crore belonging to the wife of an alleged drug dealer. The property in question includes a three-storey building under construction on ten marlas of land, located in Poonch district's Seri Khwaja village.

The action forms part of an ongoing investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities have emphasized that this move is designed to curb the financial networks underpinning the illegal drug trade in the region.

Officials further indicated that such enforcement actions serve as a stark warning to individuals involved in narcotics trafficking that they face severe legal and financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

