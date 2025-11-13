Police Target Financial Roots of Drug Trade in Poonch
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have attached property worth Rs 1.11 crore belonging to the wife of an alleged drug dealer. The move, under the NDPS Act, aims to disrupt the financial base of the drug trade, sending a strong message against narcotics trafficking.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive measure against drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir, police have seized property valued at Rs 1.11 crore belonging to the wife of an alleged drug dealer. The property in question includes a three-storey building under construction on ten marlas of land, located in Poonch district's Seri Khwaja village.
The action forms part of an ongoing investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities have emphasized that this move is designed to curb the financial networks underpinning the illegal drug trade in the region.
Officials further indicated that such enforcement actions serve as a stark warning to individuals involved in narcotics trafficking that they face severe legal and financial repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism
Caught in the Crossfire: Innocents and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators
Jammu and Kashmir CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Calls for Justice Amidst Increasing Security Concerns
Jammu and Kashmir Police attaches property belonging to former Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom.