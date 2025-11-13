Left Menu

India–Canada Hold 7th MDTI to Renew Trade Ties, Set Vision for Stronger Partnership

The high-level meeting marked a renewed phase of collaboration following the Joint Statement of 13 October 2025, titled “Renewing Momentum towards a Stronger Partnership.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:42 IST
India–Canada Hold 7th MDTI to Renew Trade Ties, Set Vision for Stronger Partnership
In 2023, bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Canada reached USD 18.38 billion, reflecting resilient economic ties even amid global uncertainties. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada took an important step toward reinvigorating their bilateral economic engagement as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Maninder Sidhu, co-chaired the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in New Delhi.

The high-level meeting marked a renewed phase of collaboration following the Joint Statement of 13 October 2025, titled “Renewing Momentum towards a Stronger Partnership.” The statement underscored trade and investment as the cornerstone of India–Canada economic cooperation and emphasized the need for refreshed momentum after a period of limited engagement.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values and Strong Economic Compatibilities

Both Ministers reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India–Canada relationship, grounded in:

  • Shared democratic values

  • Cultural diversity

  • Economic complementarities

  • Deep people-to-people ties

Canada’s vibrant Indian diaspora—one of the largest globally—continues to be a major pillar of this bilateral relationship. With 2.9 million people of Indian origin and over 427,000 Indian students currently studying in Canada, the Ministers acknowledged that these human linkages enrich both societies and drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment.

Bilateral Trade and Investment: Strong Momentum in a Changing Global Landscape

In 2023, bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Canada reached USD 18.38 billion, reflecting resilient economic ties even amid global uncertainties. Both sides welcomed the steady rise in two-way investments, with Canadian pension funds, institutional investors, and companies significantly expanding their presence in India’s:

  • Infrastructure sector

  • Clean energy

  • Digital economy

  • Financial services

  • Technology and innovation ecosystems

India remains keen on diversifying market access in Canada across goods, services, digital trade, and skilled mobility, while Canada seeks stronger linkages with India’s fast-growing consumer and industrial markets.

The Ministers emphasized the need to maintain an open, transparent, and predictable investment environment, ensuring collaboration that supports inclusive and sustainable growth.

Expansive Agenda: Strengthening Sectoral Collaboration and Market Access

The Ministerial Dialogue covered a wide range of sectoral priorities to deepen bilateral cooperation.

1. Nutritional and Food Security

Both sides emphasized joint opportunities in:

  • Agricultural commodities

  • Value-added agri-food products

  • Cold-chain logistics

  • Sustainable farming technologies

2. Supply Chain Resilience

Recognizing evolving global disruptions, India and Canada committed to:

  • Strengthening bilateral supply chains

  • Exploring co-production and co-investment models

  • Enhancing regulatory coordination

3. Health Sector Cooperation

The Ministers discussed potential collaboration on:

  • Research partnerships

  • Public health systems

  • Pharmaceutical and medical device regulatory cooperation

4. Investment Promotion and Facilitation

Both countries agreed to:

  • Encourage greater investment flows

  • Promote institutional investor engagement

  • Expand collaboration in green, digital, and infrastructure sectors

5. Trade Policy and Market Access

The dialogue also focused on:

  • Addressing trade barriers

  • Promoting regulatory alignment

  • Facilitating greater access to goods and services markets

  • Enhancing transparency and long-term resilience in bilateral trade

Renewing Momentum Through a Future-Focused Partnership

The meeting concluded with both Ministers reaffirming their commitment to renew and revitalize India–Canada economic ties based on:

  • Mutual trust

  • Respect for shared values

  • Long-term economic partnership

  • A cooperative spirit aimed at shared prosperity

They agreed that the outcomes of the day’s discussions must translate into tangible progress, benefiting businesses, farmers, workers, students, innovators, and investors in both countries.

The Ministers expressed confidence that the 7th MDTI will serve as an important turning point, redefining the depth, ambition, and dynamism of India–Canada relations in the years ahead.

 

TRENDING

1
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

 India
2
Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

 India
3
Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

 Global
4
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025