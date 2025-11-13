India–Canada Hold 7th MDTI to Renew Trade Ties, Set Vision for Stronger Partnership

India and Canada took an important step toward reinvigorating their bilateral economic engagement as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Maninder Sidhu, co-chaired the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in New Delhi.

The high-level meeting marked a renewed phase of collaboration following the Joint Statement of 13 October 2025, titled “Renewing Momentum towards a Stronger Partnership.” The statement underscored trade and investment as the cornerstone of India–Canada economic cooperation and emphasized the need for refreshed momentum after a period of limited engagement.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values and Strong Economic Compatibilities

Both Ministers reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India–Canada relationship, grounded in:

Shared democratic values

Cultural diversity

Economic complementarities

Deep people-to-people ties

Canada’s vibrant Indian diaspora—one of the largest globally—continues to be a major pillar of this bilateral relationship. With 2.9 million people of Indian origin and over 427,000 Indian students currently studying in Canada, the Ministers acknowledged that these human linkages enrich both societies and drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment.

Bilateral Trade and Investment: Strong Momentum in a Changing Global Landscape

In 2023, bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Canada reached USD 18.38 billion, reflecting resilient economic ties even amid global uncertainties. Both sides welcomed the steady rise in two-way investments, with Canadian pension funds, institutional investors, and companies significantly expanding their presence in India’s:

Infrastructure sector

Clean energy

Digital economy

Financial services

Technology and innovation ecosystems

India remains keen on diversifying market access in Canada across goods, services, digital trade, and skilled mobility, while Canada seeks stronger linkages with India’s fast-growing consumer and industrial markets.

The Ministers emphasized the need to maintain an open, transparent, and predictable investment environment, ensuring collaboration that supports inclusive and sustainable growth.

Expansive Agenda: Strengthening Sectoral Collaboration and Market Access

The Ministerial Dialogue covered a wide range of sectoral priorities to deepen bilateral cooperation.

1. Nutritional and Food Security

Both sides emphasized joint opportunities in:

Agricultural commodities

Value-added agri-food products

Cold-chain logistics

Sustainable farming technologies

2. Supply Chain Resilience

Recognizing evolving global disruptions, India and Canada committed to:

Strengthening bilateral supply chains

Exploring co-production and co-investment models

Enhancing regulatory coordination

3. Health Sector Cooperation

The Ministers discussed potential collaboration on:

Research partnerships

Public health systems

Pharmaceutical and medical device regulatory cooperation

4. Investment Promotion and Facilitation

Both countries agreed to:

Encourage greater investment flows

Promote institutional investor engagement

Expand collaboration in green, digital, and infrastructure sectors

5. Trade Policy and Market Access

The dialogue also focused on:

Addressing trade barriers

Promoting regulatory alignment

Facilitating greater access to goods and services markets

Enhancing transparency and long-term resilience in bilateral trade

Renewing Momentum Through a Future-Focused Partnership

The meeting concluded with both Ministers reaffirming their commitment to renew and revitalize India–Canada economic ties based on:

Mutual trust

Respect for shared values

Long-term economic partnership

A cooperative spirit aimed at shared prosperity

They agreed that the outcomes of the day’s discussions must translate into tangible progress, benefiting businesses, farmers, workers, students, innovators, and investors in both countries.

The Ministers expressed confidence that the 7th MDTI will serve as an important turning point, redefining the depth, ambition, and dynamism of India–Canada relations in the years ahead.