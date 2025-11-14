U.S. Approves $330 Million Fighter Jet Parts Sale to Taiwan
The U.S. has sanctioned a $330 million sale of fighter jet parts to Taiwan, marking the first such transaction under President Trump. This move aims to bolster Taiwan's defenses amid tensions with China, which views Taiwan as a territory. Taiwan appreciates the self-defense support.
The United States has greenlit a $330 million sale of fighter jet parts to Taiwan, a crucial development since President Donald Trump assumed office. The Pentagon confirms this sale is essential for Taiwan's defense capabilities, enhancing the readiness of their fleet, including F-16s and C-130s.
Despite formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, Washington maintains unofficial relationships with Taiwan, remaining its key arms supplier. Under U.S. law, America provides Taiwan with the means to defend itself. Taiwan's defense ministry expects the sale to become effective within a month, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support.
These parts are intended to bolster Taiwan's air defenses against China's "gray-zone" activities. China's military frequently maneuvers near Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. However, Taiwan insists on its self-governance, and only its people should decide its future. The announcement followed a Trump-Xi meeting, assuaging fears of compromised Taiwanese interests.
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. sale
- Taiwan
- fighter jet parts
- $330 million
- Trump
- defense
- China
- diplomatic ties
- F-16
- C-130
ALSO READ
Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China
Sumit Nagal Secures Visa for Australian Open Playoff in China
China Condemns Japanese PM’s 'Provocative' Taiwan Remarks
China's Economic Slowdown: A Call for Structural Reform
China's Market Woes: Economic Data and Regulatory Shakeup Weigh on Sentiment