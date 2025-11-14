Left Menu

Atrocities in Sudan's Darfur Unveiled

The UN Human Rights Council held a special session regarding mass killings at a hospital in Sudan's Darfur, attributed to paramilitary forces. Despite forewarnings, the atrocities unfolded, with over 450 deaths. Calls for an urgent inquiry and accountability measures are ongoing amid massive humanitarian impact.

14-11-2025
The United Nations' Human Rights Council convened for a special one-day session to address the brutal killings in Sudan's Darfur region. The session focused on the massacres at a hospital in el-Fasher, attributed to paramilitary actions by the Rapid Support Forces.

Volker Turk, the UN human rights chief, highlighted the failure to prevent these atrocities, which include mass civilian murders and sexual violence. The incidents are part of a larger conflict between the Sudanese army and RSF forces, with a death toll possibly exceeding 40,000 and massive displacements reported.

A draft resolution, pressed by European nations, calls for a fact-finding mission to identify and hold accountable those responsible for these crimes. The council aims to document these violations for potential international legal action, raising global awareness of the dire human rights situation in the region.

