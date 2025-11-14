Left Menu

Rachel Reeves' Strategic Shift on Income Tax

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has decided against raising income tax in her upcoming budget on November 26 due to an improved fiscal outlook, contradicting earlier expectations and maintaining Labour's pre-election promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:55 IST
Rachel Reeves' Strategic Shift on Income Tax
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rachel Reeves will not increase income tax in her annual budget set for November 26, owing to a more favorable fiscal projection, according to a government source.

Initially anticipated to breach Labour's pre-election commitment to address a budgetary deficit, Reeves' plans were reportedly abandoned late Thursday, as per the Financial Times.

TRENDING

1
Congress Reclaims Anta: A Pivotal By-election Victory in Rajasthan

Congress Reclaims Anta: A Pivotal By-election Victory in Rajasthan

 India
2
Historic Sweep: BJP-Led NDA Triumphs in Bihar

Historic Sweep: BJP-Led NDA Triumphs in Bihar

 India
3
Argentina's Strategic Squad Shakeup for Scotland Clash

Argentina's Strategic Squad Shakeup for Scotland Clash

 Global
4
Swiss Franc Climbs Amid Market Volatility as UK Faces Budget Turmoil

Swiss Franc Climbs Amid Market Volatility as UK Faces Budget Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025