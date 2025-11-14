Left Menu

U.N. Resolution Promotes Accountability in Sudan's Al-Fashir Atrocities

The U.N. Human Rights Council adopted a resolution for an independent investigation into mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan. The mission aims to identify perpetrators of violence and secure justice. Despite RSF denials, the resolution condemns violence and seeks international action, spotlighting accusations against external actors like UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, members of the U.N. Human Rights Council reached a significant decision by approving a resolution to launch an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan. This resolution, passed without a vote, highlights the international community's pressing concern over the situation in Darfur, which has recently fallen under paramilitary control.

The mission's objective is clear: to identify those responsible for the human rights violations reportedly committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their associates in the region. The United Kingdom's ambassador to Geneva stressed the importance of documenting evidence to ensure future justice and accountability.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged the world not to merely perform but to act decisively against these atrocities, emphasizing the need to address both violence and those profiting from the unrest. Meanwhile, the RSF has negated claims of targeting civilians, attributing such acts to rogue elements. The resolution has garnered support from the European Union, Norway, and other international entities, underscoring the urgent need to facilitate humanitarian aid amidst the escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

