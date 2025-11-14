U.N. Resolution Promotes Accountability in Sudan's Al-Fashir Atrocities
The U.N. Human Rights Council adopted a resolution for an independent investigation into mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan. The mission aims to identify perpetrators of violence and secure justice. Despite RSF denials, the resolution condemns violence and seeks international action, spotlighting accusations against external actors like UAE.
On Friday, members of the U.N. Human Rights Council reached a significant decision by approving a resolution to launch an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan. This resolution, passed without a vote, highlights the international community's pressing concern over the situation in Darfur, which has recently fallen under paramilitary control.
The mission's objective is clear: to identify those responsible for the human rights violations reportedly committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their associates in the region. The United Kingdom's ambassador to Geneva stressed the importance of documenting evidence to ensure future justice and accountability.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urged the world not to merely perform but to act decisively against these atrocities, emphasizing the need to address both violence and those profiting from the unrest. Meanwhile, the RSF has negated claims of targeting civilians, attributing such acts to rogue elements. The resolution has garnered support from the European Union, Norway, and other international entities, underscoring the urgent need to facilitate humanitarian aid amidst the escalating violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PDP's Historic Win in Budgam: A Vote for Change and Accountability
PDP's Victory in Budgam: A Message for Change and Accountability
BHP Faces Accountability in Brazil's Dam Collapse
Haryana PWD Launches Vigilance Cell to Bolster Accountability
New Funding Structure Boosts Accountability for WorkSafe in Safety Reforms