Breaking Moulds: Justice Chandrachud's Legacy on Women's Empowerment

Justice D Y Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, emphasized the significance of empowering women through legal avenues during a literature festival in Dehradun. He proclaimed that enabling women to secure permanent commissions in the armed forces was the pinnacle of his professional journey, further advocating for sweeping societal reforms.

Highlighting the persistent patriarchy, he called for more work towards gender equality. Justice Chandrachud urged students to become catalysts for change, drawing inspiration from figures like Nelson Mandela and B R Ambedkar. He encouraged young women to pursue education and influence societal change as individuals.

The former CJI stressed the importance of breaking traditional molds and following one's ethical compass in professional and personal spheres. Advocating for technological advancements within the judiciary, he reiterated his commitment to making justice accessible, emphasizing the role of ethics and continuous learning for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)