U.N. Launches Fact-Finding Mission on Sudanese Atrocities

The U.N. Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution for an independent mission to investigate mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan, amid a prolonged civil war. The mission aims to document violations by the Rapid Support Forces, with international backing for justice and accountability measures.

Updated: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST
U.N. Launches Fact-Finding Mission on Sudanese Atrocities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has taken significant action by adopting a resolution, without objection, to establish an independent fact-finding mission into reported mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan. The special session held in Geneva demonstrated strong international support, signaling a united call for justice.

U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Turk emphasized the critical need for global action, urging nations to address the atrocities and support justice efforts. Although the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has denied targeting civilians, witnesses recount chilling violence. The mission will document and preserve evidence to ensure accountability.

The resolution also highlights escalating violence in Kordofan, with calls against those profiting from the war. Despite accusations against the UAE for alleged support to RSF, which they deny, international bodies emphasize the urgency for aid and an end to violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

