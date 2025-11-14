Left Menu

Karnataka Advances Mekedatu Project Amidst Tamil Nadu's Opposition

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inaugurated a new division for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project, advancing the initiative despite Tamil Nadu's opposition. Emphasizing cooperation, he seeks quick approvals and criticizes central inaction on funds, addressing regional water disputes with neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has taken significant steps to advance the controversial Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project. On Friday, he inaugurated a dedicated division under the Water Resources Department to accelerate the project, following a Supreme Court decision dismissing Tamil Nadu's plea against it.

Tamil Nadu has expressed concerns that the Mekedatu project might diminish its share of Cauvery water. However, Shivakumar, who also handles the Water Resources portfolio, met with farmers to address land loss worries. He assured swift revisions to the Detailed Project Report and pledged to exchange government land for submerged areas.

Despite this progress, Shivakumar criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not releasing promised funds for a separate water project and urged Karnataka MPs to secure necessary clearances. He also expressed frustration over regional water disputes with neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

