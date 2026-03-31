Tragic End: Young Lovers Discovered in Hanumangarh Farm Reservoir

In a tragic discovery, two young individuals have been found dead in a water reservoir on a farm in Hanumangarh district. The bodies, identified as Sonu and Vimla, were located in the village of 20 LLW, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

According to authorities, Sonu, 22, and Vimla, 25, were reported missing by their families on Monday. Their lifeless bodies were discovered on Tuesday afternoon, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Authorities suggest that the case may be a suicide linked to a romantic relationship, as Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalchand stated it appears to be a matter of a love affair. The investigation continues as families mourn the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)