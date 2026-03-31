Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Lovers Discovered in Hanumangarh Farm Reservoir

Two young individuals, Sonu and Vimla, suspected of being lovers, were found dead in a water reservoir in Hanumangarh. Missing since the previous day, their bodies were discovered in a village farm. Police, suspecting a suicide linked to a love affair, are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:34 IST
Tragic End: Young Lovers Discovered in Hanumangarh Farm Reservoir
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic discovery, two young individuals have been found dead in a water reservoir on a farm in Hanumangarh district. The bodies, identified as Sonu and Vimla, were located in the village of 20 LLW, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

According to authorities, Sonu, 22, and Vimla, 25, were reported missing by their families on Monday. Their lifeless bodies were discovered on Tuesday afternoon, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Authorities suggest that the case may be a suicide linked to a romantic relationship, as Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalchand stated it appears to be a matter of a love affair. The investigation continues as families mourn the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Corruption Bust: Massive Cash Seizure Linked to Officer

Odisha Corruption Bust: Massive Cash Seizure Linked to Officer

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Operations

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Operations

 Pakistan
3
Revanth Reddy's Kerala Assembly Campaign: A Strategic Political Move

Revanth Reddy's Kerala Assembly Campaign: A Strategic Political Move

 India
4
Pharma's Strategic Delays: Europe's Slowdown in Drug Launches

Pharma's Strategic Delays: Europe's Slowdown in Drug Launches

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026