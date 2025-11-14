Tragedy Strikes in Rajkot: Mother and Daughters Found Dead

A heart-wrenching tragedy has unfolded in the Rajkot district of Gujarat, involving the deaths of a mother and her two daughters. Authorities report that the mother, identified as Asmita Solanki, took the lives of her children before committing suicide.

According to the police, Asmita, 32, was residing in the Navagam town's housing society with her husband, Jayesh. She allegedly strangled her daughters, ages seven and five, before hanging herself in their residence.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Bariya, confirmed the deaths and noted that the motive for the horrific act remains unclear. Ongoing investigations aim to piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)