Villages Demand District Realignment for Better Connectivity

In a bid to better serve their constituents, several village panchayats from the Garhshankar assembly segment approached Punjab Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri on Friday. They presented a formal memorandum demanding the merger of their areas with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) district.

Panchayat leaders emphasized that their appeal, which has been long overlooked by previous governments, stems from the close proximity of many villages to SBS Nagar. Currently, residents face travel distances of 60-80 km to reach the Hoshiarpur district headquarters, creating undue hardship, especially for marginalized groups like the poor and elderly.

Sarpanch Boota Singh Alipur expressed hope that the current administration would act on their request to alleviate administrative challenges. Deputy Speaker Rouri assured the delegation of his commitment to discuss the issue with top government officials, prioritizing public convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)