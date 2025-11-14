Left Menu

Villages Demand District Realignment for Better Connectivity

Several village panchayats in the Garhshankar assembly segment, Hoshiarpur, urged Punjab Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri to merge their areas into the nearby Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. They argue that this realignment would reduce travel distances and improve public convenience for residents.

Updated: 14-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:44 IST
In a bid to better serve their constituents, several village panchayats from the Garhshankar assembly segment approached Punjab Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri on Friday. They presented a formal memorandum demanding the merger of their areas with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) district.

Panchayat leaders emphasized that their appeal, which has been long overlooked by previous governments, stems from the close proximity of many villages to SBS Nagar. Currently, residents face travel distances of 60-80 km to reach the Hoshiarpur district headquarters, creating undue hardship, especially for marginalized groups like the poor and elderly.

Sarpanch Boota Singh Alipur expressed hope that the current administration would act on their request to alleviate administrative challenges. Deputy Speaker Rouri assured the delegation of his commitment to discuss the issue with top government officials, prioritizing public convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

