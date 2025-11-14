Left Menu

Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily halted the demolition of the historic Noori Jama Masjid in Fatehpur. The mosque's managing committee, opposing the demolition meant for road widening, filed a petition. The Uttar Pradesh government agreed not to proceed with any further demolition until the next court hearing.

Prayagraj | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:13 IST
The Allahabad High Court has intervened to protect the Noori Jama Masjid, an over 180-year-old mosque in Fatehpur, from demolition by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A writ petition filed by the mosque's managing committee led to the court restraining further demolition actions, amid a contested claim about completed road widening.

Assurances have been recorded by the court from government representatives, halting any demolition until the upcoming hearing, demonstrating a keen emphasis on both heritage preservation and infrastructural development.

