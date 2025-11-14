Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

The Allahabad High Court has intervened to protect the Noori Jama Masjid, an over 180-year-old mosque in Fatehpur, from demolition by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A writ petition filed by the mosque's managing committee led to the court restraining further demolition actions, amid a contested claim about completed road widening.

Assurances have been recorded by the court from government representatives, halting any demolition until the upcoming hearing, demonstrating a keen emphasis on both heritage preservation and infrastructural development.