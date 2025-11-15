Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kashmir: Explosives Blast at Police Station

A tragic explosion at a police station in Kashmir has resulted in the death of at least nine individuals and injuries to 29 others. The blast occurred as officials were inspecting confiscated explosives, just days after a car explosion in New Delhi. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:45 IST
An unexpected tragedy unfolded as at least nine people were killed and 29 injured from the explosion of confiscated explosives at a police station in Indian Kashmir on Friday. This incident follows a recent car explosion in New Delhi, which claimed eight lives.

The blast occurred while forensic officials examined the explosives. Police sources report that some of the injured remain critically affected. Intense recovery efforts revealed body parts from surrounding homes up to 200 meters away.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, the region's police chief is set to hold a press conference to address the incident. Fire services were swiftly dispatched, but the aftermath remains substantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

