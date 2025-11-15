Tragedy Strikes in Kashmir: Explosives Blast at Police Station

An unexpected tragedy unfolded as at least nine people were killed and 29 injured from the explosion of confiscated explosives at a police station in Indian Kashmir on Friday. This incident follows a recent car explosion in New Delhi, which claimed eight lives.

The blast occurred while forensic officials examined the explosives. Police sources report that some of the injured remain critically affected. Intense recovery efforts revealed body parts from surrounding homes up to 200 meters away.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, the region's police chief is set to hold a press conference to address the incident. Fire services were swiftly dispatched, but the aftermath remains substantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)