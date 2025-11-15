Medical Student Arrested for Alleged Terror Ties in Dramatic NIA Swoop
An MBBS student, Janisur Alam, was arrested by the NIA in West Bengal for alleged links to terror activities. The arrest follows suspicions of involvement in the recent Delhi blast case. Despite family claims of his innocence, the investigation continues to probe potential connections.
An MBBS student from Al-Falah University in Haryana has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, over alleged ties to terror organizations, authorities announced on Saturday.
The individual, Janisur Alam, also known as Nisar Alam, was detained at Surjapur Bazar after attending a family wedding. His arrest is linked to investigations into a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 13 people.
While the NIA continues to probe Alam's possible involvement, his family insists he is an innocent and hardworking student, denying any connection to terrorism. The agency is assessing evidence seized from him and exploring any affiliations with extremist groups.
