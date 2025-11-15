Land Scam Exposed: 15-Acre Fraud in Pune
A Pune district land fraud has led to police filing a case against 26 individuals, including a suspended sub-registrar, for the unauthorized sale of a 15-acre plot. Despite restrictions on transfer, the land was sold for Rs 33 crore. Investigations reveal procedural bypasses facilitated by Vidya Shankar Bade.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, authorities have registered a case against 26 individuals following the illegal sale of a 15-acre plot in Pune district, belonging to the state Animal Husbandry Department. Among those implicated is a suspended woman sub-registrar, who allegedly facilitated the transaction in breach of existing rules.
The disputed land, located in the Tathawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad, was sold for Rs 33 crore. The plot is classified as non-transferable, yet a senior clerk, Vidya Shankar Bade, allegedly registered its sale despite this restriction. An investigation by the Inspector General Registration found procedural lapses, including bypassing verification protocols via registration software mishandling.
This case surfaces amid a series of land transaction controversies in the region, including cases with potential links to high-profile political figures. The police continue to probe deeper into this scandal, amidst calls for stricter oversight of land registration processes.
ALSO READ
CBI Nabs Key Accused in Rs 32-Crore PNB Bank Fraud Case
Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Cyber Fraud Case
Jaypee Infratech Scam: Manoj Gaur Arrested in Rs 14,599 Crore Fraud Case
Real Estate Tycoon Arrested in Major Fraud Case
Celebrity Stylist Jawed Habib Receives Interim Protection in Alleged Investment Fraud Case