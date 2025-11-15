Land Scam Exposed: 15-Acre Fraud in Pune

In a significant development, authorities have registered a case against 26 individuals following the illegal sale of a 15-acre plot in Pune district, belonging to the state Animal Husbandry Department. Among those implicated is a suspended woman sub-registrar, who allegedly facilitated the transaction in breach of existing rules.

The disputed land, located in the Tathawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad, was sold for Rs 33 crore. The plot is classified as non-transferable, yet a senior clerk, Vidya Shankar Bade, allegedly registered its sale despite this restriction. An investigation by the Inspector General Registration found procedural lapses, including bypassing verification protocols via registration software mishandling.

This case surfaces amid a series of land transaction controversies in the region, including cases with potential links to high-profile political figures. The police continue to probe deeper into this scandal, amidst calls for stricter oversight of land registration processes.