Court Denies Bail to HDFC Bank Officials in Fraud Case

A court in Jammu and Kashmir has denied bail to five HDFC Bank officials accused of financial fraud. The Economic Offences Wing reported that the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Shopian rejected their bail applications. The officials remain in custody as investigations continue in the Shopian branch fraud case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:19 IST
A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district has denied bail to five HDFC Bank officials accused of a large-scale financial fraud. The Crime Branch announced the rejection on Friday, confirming that the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian, turned down the bail applications.

The Economic Offences Wing's spokesperson stated that the five accused were involved in fraudulent activities at the Shopian branch of HDFC Bank. The officials are identified as Adil Ayoub Ganai, Irfan Majeed Zargar, Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, Zaid Manzoor, and Javaid Ahmad Bhat. All five individuals had been taken into custody amid ongoing investigations.

Currently, the officials are lodged at Central Jail in Srinagar as legal proceedings evolve. This case highlights the increasing scrutiny on financial operations within private banks and underscores the importance of regulatory compliance and accountability in the banking sector.

