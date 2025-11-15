Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

Cyber fraudsters created a fake social media account impersonating Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and sent messages to his friends, asking for money. One friend was deceived into transferring Rs 20,000. Sajjanar emphasizes verifying unexpected requests for money and reporting fraudulent activities promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has warned the public about cyber fraudsters who have created a fake social media account using his name to solicit money from his acquaintances.

In a post shared on platform X, Sajjanar revealed that one of his friends was tricked into transferring Rs 20,000 to an impostor's account. He urged people to always verify unexpected requests for financial aid by contacting the person directly.

Sajjanar advised blocking and reporting any suspicious messages or calls to authorities, encouraging the use of the 1930 Helpline or cybercrime.gov.in to report such incidents.

