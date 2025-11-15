Historic Peace Framework Agreement in Qatar
The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have signed a framework agreement in Doha, Qatar. This peace deal seeks to end ongoing fighting in eastern Congo, marking a significant stride toward stability in the region.
In a significant step towards peace, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group concluded a framework agreement on Saturday. The deal, reached in the Qatari capital Doha, aims to halt hostilities in eastern Congo.
Representatives from both sides attended the ceremony. This agreement marks a critical effort to bring lasting peace to a region long troubled by conflict.
International observers view this as a crucial move towards ensuring stability in the eastern Congo and anticipate positive outcomes following this accord's implementation.
