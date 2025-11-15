Left Menu

Historic Peace Framework Agreement in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have signed a framework agreement in Doha, Qatar. This peace deal seeks to end ongoing fighting in eastern Congo, marking a significant stride toward stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Qatar

In a significant step towards peace, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group concluded a framework agreement on Saturday. The deal, reached in the Qatari capital Doha, aims to halt hostilities in eastern Congo.

Representatives from both sides attended the ceremony. This agreement marks a critical effort to bring lasting peace to a region long troubled by conflict.

International observers view this as a crucial move towards ensuring stability in the eastern Congo and anticipate positive outcomes following this accord's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bihar elections showed that people have rejected those spewing poison of casteism: PM Modi in Surat.

New M-Y combination of Mahila (women) and Youth has given decisive verdict (to NDA) in Bihar: PM Modi in Surat.

Embraer's Strategic Takeoff in India's Aviation Market

Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of introspection for that party: PM Modi in Gujarat.

