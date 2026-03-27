Anticipation Builds for Diamond League's Season Opener in Doha

The much-anticipated Diamond League opener in Doha, slated for May 8, is poised to kick off as scheduled, despite the shadow of military tensions in the region. The event remains on course for now, organizers confirmed, with a final decision pending climactic developments.

Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra, who previously breached the formidable 90m mark in Doha, is among the athletes eagerly poised to compete. Having clinched the title in 2023 and secured second place in 2024, Chopra's return to Doha is filled with high expectations. His 90.23m throw last year elevated him to new heights in the javelin domain.

Organizers have expressed their commitment to the safety of both athletes and spectators, working closely with the Qatar Athletics Federation and relevant authorities. They are also considering alternative strategies if necessary, providing assurance to all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)