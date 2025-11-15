India–France ‘Garuda 25’ Air Exercise Strengthens Strategic Air Power Ties

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking part in the 8th edition of the bilateral air exercise ‘Garuda 25’ with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, scheduled from 16 to 27 November 2025. This long-standing engagement represents one of the most significant air combat training exercises between the two nations, underlining the deepening defence partnership and enhanced operational synergy between India and France.

The IAF contingent landed in France on 10 November 2025, marking another milestone in the decades-long military cooperation between the two countries.

Su-30MKI Fighters Lead India’s Operational Participation

For Garuda 25, the IAF is fielding the Su-30MKI, one of India’s frontline multirole air superiority fighters known for its long-range capability, advanced avionics, and precision engagement potential. The aircraft will operate alongside France’s advanced multirole fighter platforms, enabling both air forces to train in diverse and high-pressure combat environments.

To support the deployment, the IAF has positioned:

C-17 Globemaster III for strategic airlift of personnel, equipment, and maintenance assets during induction and de-induction phases

IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft to extend the endurance and operational range of the Su-30MKI fighters

This combination ensures seamless long-distance ferry operations and sustained high-tempo air missions during the exercise.

Complex Air Combat Drills to Sharpen Tactical Capabilities

Garuda 25 has been designed to expose aircrew to sophisticated and high-intensity joint operations. Across the two-week exercise, participating forces will engage in:

Air-to-air combat missions

Air defence and counter-air operations

Suppression and destruction of enemy air defences (SEAD/DEAD)

Joint strike missions employing coordinated offensive engagements

Large Force Engagements (LFEs) involving multiple aircraft types operating under realistic combat constraints

Such scenarios offer invaluable exposure to advanced combat tactics, fighter integration, and real-time decision-making—skills essential in contemporary aerial warfare.

Enhancing Interoperability and Strategic Coordination

A core objective of the Garuda series is to strengthen interoperability between the IAF and FASF. Pilots, mission planners, and technical specialists from both sides will conduct:

Mission briefings and debriefings

Tactical exchange workshops

Cross-training sessions on operational philosophies, maintenance procedures, and mission planning frameworks

The exercise provides a platform for both nations to share best practices, compare combat doctrines, and enhance coordination in mixed aircrew missions.

Strengthening India–France Defence Partnership

Exercise Garuda remains a key component of Indo-French defence cooperation. Over the years, both countries have collaborated in areas such as:

Rafale fighter acquisition and joint training

Tri-service exercises under the Varuna and Shakti series

Strategic dialogues on Indo-Pacific security and defence technologies

Garuda 25 solidifies these ties by enabling direct engagement between frontline operational units, fostering trust and long-term cooperation in air power strategy.

Reinforcing IAF’s Global Engagement Footprint

The IAF’s participation in Garuda 25 reinforces India’s commitment to maintaining strong strategic ties with friendly foreign air forces. Through its active engagement in bilateral and multilateral air exercises worldwide, the IAF continues to:

Enhance operational readiness

Benchmark its capabilities against global standards

Advance joint-operational preparedness

Strengthen military diplomacy and international cooperation

Garuda 25 stands as a testament to India’s evolving defence posture and the IAF’s pursuit of excellence in air operations through collaborative training.