Left Menu

Delhi Police Files FIRs Over Al-Falah University's Accreditation Scandal

Delhi Police have launched investigations into Haryana's Al-Falah University due to fraudulent accreditation claims. The action follows warnings from the UGC and NAAC about significant irregularities. The Crime Branch and Special Cell have registered FIRs against the university, as police continue probing the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:04 IST
Delhi Police Files FIRs Over Al-Falah University's Accreditation Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has initiated two FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University on charges of cheating and forgery linked to its accreditation assertions. The action comes after the UGC and NAAC pointed out 'major irregularities' during their evaluations of the institution.

According to officials, the move to investigate the university stems from serious concerns raised by both the UGC and NAAC over how Al-Falah has been functioning. This has prompted law enforcement agencies to act swiftly. Meanwhile, past investigations by the Special Cell have also led to FIRs under sections concerning criminal conspiracy and broader plots.

The university, located in Haryana's Faridabad, finds itself at the epicenter of the investigation. Law enforcement has been active in seeking further details from the Al-Falah headquarters in Okhla, with ongoing investigations to uncover more about the suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
2
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India
3
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
4
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025