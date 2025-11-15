Delhi Police Files FIRs Over Al-Falah University's Accreditation Scandal

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has initiated two FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University on charges of cheating and forgery linked to its accreditation assertions. The action comes after the UGC and NAAC pointed out 'major irregularities' during their evaluations of the institution.

According to officials, the move to investigate the university stems from serious concerns raised by both the UGC and NAAC over how Al-Falah has been functioning. This has prompted law enforcement agencies to act swiftly. Meanwhile, past investigations by the Special Cell have also led to FIRs under sections concerning criminal conspiracy and broader plots.

The university, located in Haryana's Faridabad, finds itself at the epicenter of the investigation. Law enforcement has been active in seeking further details from the Al-Falah headquarters in Okhla, with ongoing investigations to uncover more about the suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)